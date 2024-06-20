Answering the call: Leeton charity gets savvy to help you

Fundraising during a cost-of-living crisis is a tough gig, but one Leeton charity is hoping it has figured out the formula to help.
The Leeton JumpStart Fund has launched its major fundraiser for 2024 and the goal is to not only raise as much money as possible for its own work, but to also help residents out while times continue to be tough.
Leeton JumpStart Fund president Grace Capaldi explained.
"It's a major raffle where people can share in $10,000 worth of prizes," she said.
"We did a social media call out asking people what (prizes) they would prefer.
"Everyone came back saying what they needed most was groceries, fuel ... those kinds of things we all need, but where prices keep going up.
"So, we've gone with money for Kmart, Woolworths and Ampol."
First prize is worth $7000 where the lucky winner will take home a $5000 Woolworths gift card, $1000 from Ampol and $1000 from Kmart.
The love will be shared for second place with $3000 to spend at Woolies and $1000 for fuel.
Ms Capaldi hoped by setting up the fundraiser in this manner, it would encourage more people to enter and try their luck.
"The money they spend on a ticket comes straight to JumpStart, which is then used to help Leeton shire residents directly," she said.
"At the same time, you have a chance of winning prizes worth thousands of dollars that will help you out as well."
JumpStart formed in 2003 to assist and support residents in Leeton shire affected by sickness, accident, tragedy or death.
Tickets in the major raffle can be bought online at bit.ly/4a98IUz or during several pop-up selling days throughout town in the coming weeks and months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.