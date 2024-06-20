Could Leeton United go five straight or will a dark horse ruin the party?

Five wins on the trot could become a reality for Leeton United this weekend, but a dark horse of the competition is waiting in the wings.
Leeton United are on the road to face the eighth-placed South Wagga on Saturday night, but co-coach Rhys Jones believes the ladder is not an indicator of the opposition his side will be coming up against.
South Wagga may be second last, but they have won their last two matches over Tolland and Yoogali FC.
Leeton United on the other hand appear to be cruising with four straight wins to their name, but again Jones said the numbers and the ladder aren't painting the exact picture.
"Obviously we are pleased to have won those games, but they also weren't our best matches," he said.
"We haven't played as well as we know we can, but at the same time we're winning games and that is the main thing.
"Our goal this week is to perform better and get our combinations back to where they were before the Henwood Park game.
"We don't want to rush our play as much."
Leeton United will again be without Liam McLaughlin who continues to be on the sideline with a hamstring injury, while Chaise Donetto will also be out.
Coming back into the team will be Tyler Arnold and Gavin Wylie.
With another trip to Wagga on the cards, Jones said the only option was to win given how close the competition is at the top.
South Wagga are nipping at the heels of those ahead of them and will be eager to put a stop to Leeton United's winning streak.
"They are a good side ... their coach has been doing a lot of great work with them," he said.
"We're looking forward to the challenge and we know South Wagga will definitely bring that.
"South Wagga have come a long way. They are definitely a team to watch out for."
The challenge for Leeton United on Saturday night will be returning to basics.
This is an area Jones said the side needed to finesse in order to keep the victories coming.
"We want to be completing the basics, getting our pass ratio back to how it was," he said.
"We're always going to create chances. We're the sort of team that, regardless of how we play, we're going to have four or five chances a game.
"That's because of the firepower we have going up front. A positive from last weekend is we were without Liam (McLaughlin), our most creative player, and we were still creating those chances."
