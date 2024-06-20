Onwards and upwards for Phantoms ahead of Albury skirmish

A consecutive win will keep the wind in the sails for the Leeton Phantoms if they can knock over the struggling Albury Steamers.
The Phantoms will host the winless Steamers on Saturday afternoon at No. 1 Oval and they have victory on their minds.
Last weekend the Leeton side returned to the winner's list against the Griffith Blacks and will be looking to replicate that again on Saturday.
"We're hoping this week will be a bit easier regarding our playing numbers," club president Stuart Stout.
"We're pretty confident heading into this weekend."
The last time the Phantoms had back-to-back wins was in the a similar scenario.
They defeated the Blacks in round five before taking down Albury in round six.
Leeton remains in touch with the top sides, currently sitting in fourth.
Stout reiterated it was a week-by-week scenario for the club as playing numbers continue to be a hurdle that needs clearing each round.
"Being home this weekend helps, but we're taking each week as it comes," he said.
First grade will kick off at 3.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.