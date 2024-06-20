Discovering why highland dancing is such a hit in Leeton

Dancing up a storm came with reward for Leeton's highland performers.
The highland dancing discipline as part of the Leeton Eisteddfod was held on Sunday, June 16 with competitors coming from all over to participate.
Leeton's Just Fling It dance studio had a solid contingent of competitors, with many finding themselves among the winners.
With many medals and trophies on offer, competitors were not just from Leeton, but many travelled from as far as Canberra, Goulburn and the Central Coast.
Leeton Eisteddfod highland dancing convenor Sally Doig said close to 40 competitors took part.
"We had 39 competitors ... anything over 30 is fantastic for us, so we were thrilled," she said.
Highland dancing is a style of competitive dancing developed in the Scottish Highlands in the 11th or 12th centuries.
For years it has been popular in Leeton, with Mrs Doig making mention of the Just Fling It dance studio for its help in keeping the genre alive and well for the next generation.
"This studio has really built up its numbers in the last year or so ... we had a lot of new local dancers for their first competition," she said.
"Our adjudicator Fiona Borcherds commented on the high standard of the competitors.
Name: Fiona Borcherds
Fiona, currently living in Jindabyne, has been involved with highland dancing for most of her life.
Commencing lessons at the age of four in northern NSW, Fiona danced competitively for 21 years and has been a judge for 25 years.
She has been fortunate to judge extensively throughout Australia and abroad - a highlight being judging the Word Championships in Scotland on three occasions.
Fiona is a teacher member and examiner of the Scottish Dancing Association of Australia and she enjoys supporting highland dancing in rural communities like the one where she grew up.
