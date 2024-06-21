The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Strong showing from L&D side to claim triples championship

By Lorraine Messner
June 21 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The L&D's women's triples championship started last week with Janet Bell, Judy Heness and Faye Harris having a convincing win over Patti Wakeman, Lorraine Mullins and Jan Fitzpatrick winning 31-18.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.