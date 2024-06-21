Strong showing from L&D side to claim triples championship

The L&D's women's triples championship started last week with Janet Bell, Judy Heness and Faye Harris having a convincing win over Patti Wakeman, Lorraine Mullins and Jan Fitzpatrick winning 31-18.
There was nothing in it, with the score even several times, when Bell's team came home strong, winning 15 shots to Wakeman's two over the last six ends.
In the other game, Joan Lloyd, Jan Walker and Marika Pete took the lead early and held onto it throughout the match defeating Cindy McDonald, Jean Leighton and Denise Naylor 25-13.
The triples championship final was a thriller with Lloyd, Walker and Pete claiming the title after defeating Bell, Heness and Harris.
Bell's team were falling behind when they scored a six on the 12th to draw even. After that, the score was even three more times, with 17 shots each on the 21st end.
With only four ends to go, Lloyd's team won four shots to Bell's one winning 21-18.
In social bowls, Lorraine Mullins, Lorraine Messner and Dian Colyer had a successful win over Mary Payten, Jan Fitzpatrick and Denise Naylor, winning 17-6.
Two resting touchers were achieved by Jan Walker and Dian Colyer.
The monthly meeting will be held after play on June 21.
