Police allege wanted Leeton man fought arrest during 'scuffle'

A Leeton man wanted by police allegedly fought being arrested before having a short scuffle with officers.
Police attended a Merungle Hill property on Tuesday, June 18 at 10.30am where they allegedly located a black Ford Territory which had been reported stolen from Albury.
Police said they approached the vehicle and noticed a 32-year-old man nearby, who was wanted on first instance warrants.
According to police, a 30-year-old Leeton woman, a 41-year-old Leeton man and a 41-year-old man from Darlington Point were also seen near the alleged stolen vehicle.
Police allege after a short scuffle with officers, the 32-year-old Leeton man was arrested.
However, during this time police said the remaining trio had fled on foot.
The 32-year-old man was charged with resisting a police officer in the execution of duty, outstanding warrants for stealing a motor vehicle, destroying or damaging property and goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
The man was bail refused to appear before Leeton Local Court where he was granted bail to appear before the court at a later date.
Police said they are continuing their investigations relating to the other three people, but said further charges were likely.
