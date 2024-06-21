Call off search for the perfect gift, this Leeton store has what you need

With so many different occasions on the calendar every year be it birthdays, weddings, Christmas - thinking of the perfect gift can be more than just a little stressful.
That is where Alisha Cottom by Design can step in to help.
As the the business name suggests, Alisha Cottom is here to help create, design and come up with the perfect gift for any occasion or even to treat yourself.
Mrs Cottom's business has been open at its Kurrajong Avenue location for a year now, showcasing the items and products she has on offer.
However, she is open to ideas, bespoke concepts - all one needs to do is pop in and have a chat to see how she can help.
"I started out doing it all from home for three years before everything started taking over the house, so I knew I had to find some shop space," Mrs Cottom said.
"It's a lot easier for customers.
"I love what I do, it's something I'm really passionate about.
"Hopefully it brings some smiles to those receiving a gift or people buying something for themselves."
Alisha Cottom by Design has a focus on personalised items - think everything from coffee mugs, insulated drink tumblers, jewellery boxes to bridesmaid boxes, stubby holders, wedding products, pyjamas and everything in between.
"The majority of our items can be personalised with names, initials, photos," Mrs Cottom said.
"We do a lot of gift sets for a variety of occasions like birthdays, weddings and christenings.
"There is a little something for everyone. We have some new products for the kids coming out later in the year."
Mrs Cottom first started out in the business when she was making items for herself at home.
Soon, family and friends started noticing and suggested she take it to a bigger scale.
The business can also be found online at alishacottom.com.au, as well as on Facebook and Instagram.
Alisha Cottom by Design is open at 46 Kurrajong Avenue every Wednesday and Thursday from 11am to 2pm, Friday from 2pm until 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 1pm.
