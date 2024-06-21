Anne Frank's story of tragedy and hope coming to Leeton

The story of Anne Frank is a remarkable, but tragic tale.
While her life was cut short during World War II, Leeton shire residents and visitors will have a unique chance to gain a better understanding of the young diarist, who documented her life while in hiding amid Nazi persecution during the German occupation of the Netherlands.
A special exhibition, titled Let Me Be Myself: The Story of Anne Frank, will open at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery as part of the upcoming Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
However, the exhibition will extend long past the festival itself and will remain at the museum until September 7.
Produced by Anne Frank Exhibition Australia, Let Me Be Myself: The Story of Anne Frank, traces Anne's journey from her birth in 1929 to her tragic end in 1945.
Designed for all ages, the exhibition offers an unparalleled exploration of Anne's experiences during the Holocaust and her enduring legacy.
Discover Anne through large-scale images, a replica of the Anne Frank House, excerpts from her diary, and wartime objects.
Leeton Shire Council's museum, gallery and heritage co-ordinator Karen Barrett was hopeful the exhibition would capture everyone's attention.
"I think the name Anne Frank is one people know and recognise ... I don't think there's many who haven't studied or learned about her at school," she said.
"She is a poignant voice and I think the reason why people still connect with her and her voice is the age she was when she was writing in her diary - it resonates with people from all over the world to this day.
"We hope as many people as possible take the time to come and see this exhibition, whether it's during the festival or afterwards. Hopefully we will have school groups coming through as well."
The exhibition is sponsored by Rabobank, Anne Frank House, Hartford Partners and educational partner Gandel Foundation.
