Five events you can't miss at the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton

If a party and a rolicking good time is something that interests you - look no further than the Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton.
In 2024 the Brooks and Baker team will be returning to Leeton, bringing with them a swathe of entertainment.
With so much planned thanks to the energetic Brooks and Baker team, we've highlighted five events you can't afford to miss out on this year.
Think dressing in your best Art Deco garb, champagne and brilliant entertainment.
Canapes and finger food will delight the appetite, while Brooks and Baker will have their Gatsby Girls performing, as well as music by the Wild Tonics and Orlando Combo.
Don't forget the casino aspect, which will have games and activities for all. High Rollers at the Hydro will be held on Friday, July 12 at the Hydro Hotel.
The Brooks and Baker team promise a show like no other for the Kit Kat Cabaret in 2024.
To be held at the McCaughey Mansion at Yanco Agricultural High School on Saturday, July 13 indulge in drinks and canapes, including a complimentary champagne on arrival, before enjoying a sumptuous feast crafted by acclaimed chef Rod Pieper.
Dress to impress in your best Art Deco attire and enjoy a show to remember.
Forget about the era of prohibition - at Leeton's festival there's plenty of room for a delicious drink or two.
The Brooks and Baker team will be bringing several cocktail making sessions to life where participants will learn how to make delicious drinks, learn fun facts and enjoy a fun atmosphere.
Prizes are even on offer.
Sessions will be held at the Hydro Hotel throughout the weekend.
Check the festival website for times and tickets.
The festival weekend is all about having a good time.
With so many events planned, there's many chances for a boogie.
In keeping with the theme of the festival, learn some of the dance styles from the 1920s with the Brooks and Baker team in a fun and relaxed setting during dance workshops.
There's sessions for adults and separate times for the kids.
As well as dance workshops, children can also learn new tricks and skills during circus workshops with the Brooks and Baker team over the weekend.
Find a time and book your spot now.
For more information about each of these events, as well as tickets, visit https://leetonartdecofestival.com.au/.
