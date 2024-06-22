Difficult return to action as missed chances hurt Greens in Griffith

The task of returning after two straight weeks off proved too difficult for Leeton after they fell to a 20-6 defeat at the hands of Waratah Tigers at Exies Oval.
The Griffith side came into the game on a run of seven unbeaten games, the last loss in the corresponding clash in round two, and it was the home side were able to strike first after eight minutes as Ulukaulupe Akolo making a 45-metre break to score under the post.
Leeton were able to give themselves a chance to get back into the game and while the first couple of sets were held out by the Waratahs defence, Jayke Stevenson was eventually able to crash over to level the scores.
The Greens would have the last chance of the half, but a grubber from the returning Tyler O'Connell went dead before Braydon Doolan could get the ball down to see it locked at 6-all at halftime.
It was a similar start to the second half with Isileli Kaifoto getting over after the Tahs were able to keep the ball alive but unlike the first half, they didn't invite the pressure from the Leeton side.
Instead, Sinamaki Tatofi made it a 10-point margin, and the Waratahs then held out some sustained pressure from Leeton but were able to hold them out.
With time running out, Waratahs were able to all but wrap up the game when Moses Lolohea crossed in the corner to lock in the 20-6 win.
While feeling his side was right in the game at halftime, Leeton co-coach Mick Thomas knows missed chances cost the side.
"We stayed pretty resilient in the first half, and I thought our fitness might have gotten us home in the end," he said.
"Can't take anything away from the Tahs they have recruited really well since our first meeting. They looked to have gelled really well and that is reflected by how the first half of the season has gone for them.
"I think we had four sets on their line, and we weren't able to capitalise. That could have been the turning point."
The defeat means the Greens are just holding onto their position inside the top five and face a tough task next weekend.
Leeton will head to Coleambally to take on the top of the table DPC Roosters and Thomas knows results will be crucial in such a tight competition.
