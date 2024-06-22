Crows fightback late to hand coach back-to-back wins for the first time

Leeton-Whitton fought back late in the final term to secure a thrilling five-point win against Narrandera.
It's the third win of the season for the Crows and it follows on from their thrilling come from behind victory against Wagga Tigers last weekend.
The 10.7 (67) to 8.14 (62) victory also hands Crows coach Tom Groves back-to-back wins for the first time in his tenure at the club.
After being ahead at three quarter time, the Crows then found themselves down by eight points as the game approached red time in the final term.
Groves was understandably delighted that his team found a way to dig deep and notch up their third win of the season.
"Yeah we're very happy to get the points and it was a hard fought out game actually," Groves said.
"I thought we controlled it pretty well and got our ball movement going well in the first half, then they came out firing and just kept at us.
"The big ruckman Poley (Harry Pole) and Harvey Odgers I thought were really strong in the middle and got them going forward.
"They hit the front in the last quarter and to our credit we stuck to it I suppose, I think it was the 15-minute mark they hit the front.
"They were eight points up at one stage and then we kicked the next two to get it back, so credit to the boys and it was a real character-building win I suppose.
"We just stayed in it and stayed in the fight, it wasn't pretty at all but it was a good win."
Wins have been few and far between during Groves tenure at the club and he said it was pleasing to notch up back-to-back victories.
"It was a good one to tick off and get a bit of momentum," he said.
"It's always nice to get the four points and it's probably just a real credit to the boys I guess.
"They just kept fighting and it was a fighting win I reckon, then for myself personally I suppose it's always good to get a couple on the board especially one on the road at Narrandera against the rivals.
"We look forward now to a crucial game against Griffith next week."
Tom Meline, Bryce O'Garey and Mat Axtill were among the best players for the Crows while Jade Hodge kicked six goals.
Groves credited the efforts of Meline and O'Garey and also noted the performances of a couple of their younger players.
"I thought Tom Meline our assistant coach was fantastic down back for us and he really held up strong and got his intercept marking game back which was good," he said.
"Bryce O'Garey was obviously strong and just some of the young fellas as well.
"Jaxon Steele's first half was fantastic, second game in and he wasn't looking out of place which was good.
"Cooper Jones was good too and across the board it was pretty even contribution, everyone at their time had their moments."
The only injury concern for the Crows coming out of the win was with Josh Fisher who rolled both his ankles during the clash at Narrandera Sportsground.
