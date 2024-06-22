Grand finalists lock in appearances for Squash competitoin

The Semi-Finals of the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition were held last week.
Lightning are the front runners in Monday's competition and they took on fourth placed Fevers. Callum Sheldrick got Fevers away to a good start with a 3-1 victory over Trinity Patten-Taylor but Alec Tait levelled the contest at 1-1 when he beat Jackson Bullivant 3-1. In the deciding match Sean Ryan outplayed Brodie Lashbrook to seal victory for Lightning.
Thunderbirds and Swifts finished in second and third place with Aimon Doyle claiming a win for Swifts with a 3-1 victory over Cadell Thompson. However Thunderbirds were back in the contest with Charmaine Lee winning the fifth game 13-11 to overcome Ian Peacock. Zac Fairweather sealed victory for Swifts with a 3-1 win against Anthony Iannelli.
Grand Final - Lightning v Swifts
Tuesday's competition is very close with Lions and Saints finishing equal first with Lions claiming top spot on a countback. Lions took on fourth placed Demons and it was the Demons who rose to the occasion. Chevaughn Moore was too strong for Lauren Wickes and Paul Payne outplayed Erin Draper. Marni Cunningham lost the first two games to Chris Tolland but finished strongly to win 3-2 and give Demons an unbeatable 3-0 lead. Jacob Harrison stopped the clean sweep with a 3-2 win over Trev Whitby.
Second placed Saints played third placed Power with little separating the teams as both teams won two matches but Saints won 7-6 on games. Saints winners were Will Gray-Mills who downed Carol Davidson and Anton Taylor was too strong for Brendon Looby. Powers victories went to Maanu Alexander who beat Macauley Harrison and Naomi Rawle had a 3-1 win against Joanne Peacock.
Grand Final - Saints v Demons
In Wednesday's competition top placed Bronco's played fourth placed Knights and it was the Knights who hit top form winning the first three matches without dropping a game. Xavier Stanton beat Rose Looby, Carol Davidson used her experience to overcome Ruby Miller and Brent Lister downed Simon Jackson. Broncos captain Col Thompson won a tight match against David Cross 13-11, 9-11, 13-11, 13-11.
Second placed Storm and third placed Warriors won two matches each with Storm winning 10-8 on games. Victories for the Storm went to Madeleine Glenn who beat Jack Rawle 3-1 and Zac Fairweather defeated Anthony Iannelli 3-1. Warriors victories went to Lizette Taylor who had a 3-2 win against Monique Looby and Maanu Alexander playing left handed won the fifth game 14-12 to edge out Jason Curry.
Grand Final - Storm v Knights
