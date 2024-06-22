Grand finalists lock in appearances for Squash competitoin

Tuesday's competition is very close with Lions and Saints finishing equal first with Lions claiming top spot on a countback. Lions took on fourth placed Demons and it was the Demons who rose to the occasion. Chevaughn Moore was too strong for Lauren Wickes and Paul Payne outplayed Erin Draper. Marni Cunningham lost the first two games to Chris Tolland but finished strongly to win 3-2 and give Demons an unbeatable 3-0 lead. Jacob Harrison stopped the clean sweep with a 3-2 win over Trev Whitby.