Phantoms pile on points at home as they keep finals hopes alive

The Leeton Phantoms have kept themselves in the fight for the top five after coming away with a comfortable win over Albury at Leeton No 1 Oval.
While the visitors were able to strike first though Faamanu Jrn Faamanu that would be the last of the success for the Albury side as the Phantoms were able to run away with the clash.
Remesio Maimasirua was the first of the Phantoms to score a double during the game while Amani Leweniquila and Matthew Isackson scored two each as well.
Vilitati Vunibaka, Amevovoli Delai and Sainivalati Ratudradra were able to score one each as the Phantoms wrapped up an 84-7 victory.
The win means the side stays just one point behind Tumut in the race for the final spot in the top four, with four games remaining before finals.
Keeping that gap will be difficult this weekend when they head away to take on the undefeated Wagga City side and with no clash with Tumut before the end of the season, the Phantoms will need the Bulls to drop a couple of games in the final month.
This week starts a tough run to the end of the season with the Phantoms coming up against the top three sides while Tumut will have clashes with Ag College and Wagga City in their final month.
