Mountford Park to step back in time with art deco markets, entertainment

Residents and tourists will be able to shop like it's 1919 when the Australian Art Deco markets return to Mountford Park next month.
Noted as a major draw card of the upcoming Leeton Art Deco Festival to be held the weekend of July 12 to 14, the markets will be an unticketed opportunity for both shopping and entertainment.
So far some 10 stalls have been locked in that will feature everything from pottery to knock-knacks reminiscent of what one would come across 100 years ago.
A number of period performances will be held at the stage by the Brooks and Baker team, The Orlando Combo, the Wild Tonics and more.
Audience members will also have the opportunity to take part in juggling, hula-hoop and dancing actvities for a chance at some fantastic prizes.
Leeton Shire Council's events officer Fran Macdonald said the day will also be an opportunity to give Leeton businesses a boost.
"It's an opportunity for some retail therapy and to support our local stores and suppliers," she said.
"Essentially it will very much have a flea market vibe, with period food by the Rotary also on offer.
"People will be dressed in their best art deco attire in the vein those in the early years dressed for an outing to town."
She said it will be a great opportunity for those to grab a taste of the overall festival who might have other commitments preventing from being able to attend other events.
"The general vibe is that this is the free feature of the festival open to all," Ms McDonald.
"Mountford Park will also be a key meeting place of the guided walking tours and is always a lovely space to bring down picnic rugs and a chair.
"People have been responding with great interest in the lead-up and we look forward to anyone visiting the area to come along and sample something unique."
The markets will be held from 11am on Saturday July 13.
