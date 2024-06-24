Jones hopes South Wagga defeat serves as wake up call for United

Leeton United will be hoping this weekend serves as a wake-up call after falling to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of South Wagga at Rawlings Park.
It wasn't the ideal start for United as South Wagga found the back of the net after eight minutes through Aeham Osman.
Osman added a second six minutes later while the horror start rolled on when Ameen Osman made it 3-0 to the Warriors after just 19 minutes.
From coach Rhys Jones it was a few early lapse that proved costly.
"We have to react to the second ball better than we did," he said.
"There first three goals, the first two were great strikes from the edge of the box but there was no pressure on the ball and the third was just a defensive mistake where the centre back dwelled on it for too long and they pounce on it and score.
"At least from our point of view these mistakes are fixable but it's all well and good to say that they are fixable and say we will be better but we have to show it next weekend."
Leeton were able to wrestle some control and with 11 minutes remaining before the break Eric Gardner was able to pull a goal back to see United trailing 3-1 at halftime.
South Wagga were able to restore their advantage 10 minutes after the break when John Chapman found the back of the net but Henri Gardner was able to react quickly with a goal just 60 second later to make it 4-2 heading into the final half an hour.
While United had some chances to get back into the game in the dying stages it was South Wagga how would be able to wrap the game up with Ameen Osman adding his second before Faisal Sulaiman wrapped up the 6-2 victory,
Jones hopes that this weekend will serve as a bit of a wake up call heading into the derby against Hanwood.
"We had chances in the second half to get something out of the game but we didn't deserve anything from it," he said.
"It was disappointing and we know that we have to be better. We know we need to be better and bounce back and there is no better time than to do it when it's a local derby."
Leeton United head to Hanwood next weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.