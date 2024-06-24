'Protect yourself' as influenza cases on the rise in Murrumbidgee area

Seniors in the MIA are being urged to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter.
Influenza appears to be leading in the Murrumbidgee, according to the latest NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report.
For the week ending June 15 there were 198 new influenza cases to a total of 2,064 for the year to date, and 120 new cases of RSV to 949 cases for the year to date.
There were 154 cases of COVID-19 in the week to June 15 and 2,064 cases so far this year.
MIA GP Dr Thevashangar Vasuthevan says seasonal flu numbers started earlier than they did last year, beginning with a surge of cases of COVID-19 in April.
"Then in May there seemed to be a lot of influenza, and now RSV has popped up along with a combination of everything," he said.
"I think there will be more cases; it's really only the start of winter now so things have come earlier than normal.
"In the last two or three weeks I've seen more children with RSV who in turn carry it and can pass it on to older people.
"As we move forward I think we will see more flu cases crop up.
"The key thing here is, if you have symptoms, stay home until they have passed so as to avoid giving it to others, as well as get vaccinated.
"For any concerns, see your doctor," Dr Vasuthevan said.
Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network's acting CEO Narelle Mills said vaccines are an important way to reduce the risk of serious illness and help ensure residents have a healthy and enjoyable winter season.
"Respiratory illnesses can lead to severe health complications, especially as we get older and our immune system weakens," Ms Mills said.
"We're seeing reports that influenza and COVID-19 transmission in the community is increasing, while respiratory syncytial virus remains at high levels."
According to MPHN, vaccination helps prevent severe illness and complications, especially in seniors who are at higher risk due to their age and potential underlying health conditions.
Getting a flu vaccine is recommended for those aged six months and over and is free to those under five years, pregnant women, and First Nations people aged six months and over.
Those aged 65 or older, people with serious health conditions including heart disease, chronic lung conditions (including severe asthma), kidney and liver disease, and diabetes are also urged to be vaccinated.
A free COVID-19 vaccination is also recommended for everyone 65 years or older at least every 12 months.
For everyone 75 years and older, it is recommended every six months.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes respiratory infections, and older adults are at a higher risk of developing serious complications.
An RSV vaccine called Arexvy is available for those 60 years and older who may be at higher risk of severe illness from RSV.
"In addition, practicing healthy habits like regular hand washing and sanitising, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you're feeling unwell will contribute to reducing the spread of illness," Ms Mills said.
For more information about respiratory illness, visit health.nsw.gov.au/respiratory
For information about general practices and pharmacies in the Murrumbidgee, visit mphn.org.au/flu
