Lions Club of Leeton members are forecasting for 'another good year'

By Robert Strempel
Updated June 27 2024 - 12:20pm, first published 8:30am
At the recently held changeover dinner Lions Club of Leeton's Greg Deeves was installed for a second term as president by district governor Geoff Freudenstein from Young.

