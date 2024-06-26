Lions Club of Leeton members are forecasting for 'another good year'

At the recently held changeover dinner Lions Club of Leeton's Greg Deeves was installed for a second term as president by district governor Geoff Freudenstein from Young.
Also present on the night were Lions Club of Leeton members and guest and Zone 4 chairman Maurice Boldiston from Coleambally.
In summing up the previous year president Greg Deeves said the year that the Lions had just completed was an extremely busy one .
He also thanked the members of the Leeton Lions for their support whenever needed.
"Our Club continued to support the Lions Literacy Program, which celebrated its 10th year, Lions Camps for children with special needs, the Spectacle Recycling Program, Christmas cakes and Christmas light tours," Mr Deeves said.
In outlining his plans for the new Lions year, Mr Deeves thanked the members who put their hands up and accepted positions on the board for the New Year.
Other executives on the board are secretary Ken Chaw, treasurer Sheree Collins, first vice president Roy Pepper, second vice president Marie Jackson, membership chairman Don Graham, two years director Brian Collins, one-year director Jackie Strempel.
One aim is to encourage growth in membership by inviting new members from the community.
"Growth in membership eases the pressure on our current members and bring fresh ideas to the Club," Mr Deeves said
"We would like to investigate the children's vision screening program. But before we can do this we must first get our members trained in running the program."
Anyone interested in joining Lions can contact Greg Deeves on 0427 556 864.
