Perfect warm up for State Pennants Finals in Sydney

Saturday saw the Soldiers Club grade sevens complete an ideal warm up for their trip to Sydney for the State Pennant Finals with a convincing and moral boosting 60 - 42 aggregate win over the club's much heralded grade four outfit.
Last week's Thursday Social Bowls saw an astonishing thirty two bowlers participate in the club's weekly event.
In 1989 Cher had a world wide hit with "If I could turn back time" but on rink two on Thursday it was club veteran Aldo Ramponi who turned back the clock.
Ramponi single handily dismantled John Leech's outfit to lead his side to a convincing 22 - 11 victory.
In a pairs match on rink three, Bill Mitchell and Bill Creber recorded an 18 - 15 win over Terry Dale and Steve Pauling.
On rink four first time skipper Pat Hart showed what the future may hold with an outstanding 21 - 16 victory over Rob O'Callaghan.
A resting toucher by Bill Watt on rink five proved decisive in his sides 14 - 13 win over Leo Plant.
Dennis Dean's side proved a class above Phil Morris's team recording a comprehensive 23 - 10 victory on rink six.
In the final game of the afternoon Mick O'Connell was supreme in leading his side to a comprehensive twenty two shot 27 - 5 win over Len Eason's outfit.
Rattles Retallick, Ashley McAliece and Watt registered resting touchers whilst donors to the club's coffers were Bob Bunbury, Creber and regular contributor Alan Breed.
