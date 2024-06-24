Stepping back in time with Bootleg Smokehouse event

The Rotary Club of Leeton Central is back for seconds of their depression-era themed fundraiser, tying into the Art Deco Festival with an evening of vintage food and music.
The 'Bootleg Smokehouse' event is a step back in time to the 1920s, raising funds for the Rotary Club to put back into the community at later events.
The event debuted last year as a memorial to the late Lionel Weston, and was such a success that the club has brought it back for another go.
Organiser Craig Watson said that the timing of the Art Deco festival was fortunate, and promised that any money raised would stay within the Leeton community.
"It came about as a memorial and is now becoming a major fundraiser for the rotary club, we've jumped on the back of the Art Deco Festival," he said.
"There's music and dining as a step back into the great depression. It's not a strict requirement, but a lot of people get dressed up in that period costume and we encourage that."
Food will be based off classic soups and stews, popular in the era due to their affordability and ease - along with some nice bread and drinks available at the bar.
Music will be provided by local bands, with Mostly Blues providing period-appropriate jazz and music throughout the early evening while Jack's Hit will up the energy from around 9pm with more modern fare.
"We've got a couple little static displays set up as well. There's a visiting vagabond who tends to set up in his corner with a billy and a few period items as well as a few old style motorbikes as a static display," Mr Watson said.
"Last year, we had some special guests as well. Banjo Paterson was around last year, just wandering around and chatting to people."
Though ticket numbers were limited to 150 last year, Mr Watson said they were cutting back to 100 this year to ensure plenty of space after last year's was 'very cosy.'
The Bootleg Smokehouse event will be at the Leeton Jockey Club on July 13. Tickets are available at Humanitix.
