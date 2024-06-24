The Irrigator
Stepping back in time with Bootleg Smokehouse event

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 24 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 3:00pm
The Rotary Club of Leeton Central is back for seconds of their depression-era themed fundraiser, tying into the Art Deco Festival with an evening of vintage food and music.

