'Things don't go wrong overnight': MIA writer explores issues with water

For most, it goes without saying water is woven into the fabric of the MIA.
But Griffith writer Fran Pietroboni is using her pen in an attempt to share that sentiment with leaders and those from beyond the region.
Ms Pietroboni has just completed her sixth compilation of writings on the Murray Darling Basin and the importance of water to the MIA, enriched through the lens of her own experience.
Although she has no university degree, it could be said the undertaking - which began almost 15 years ago - has something of the heft of a PhD or thesis.
"I'm passionate about water," she said.
"These books comprise of my personal reflections, records and photos over many years, including during the time I lived on a farm in Yenda and one volume where I look at the experiences of my mother in 1939.
"The Labor government gave us the MIA and now it seems they want to take it away.
"Water is the lifeblood of this region.
"Things don't go wrong overnight though; they happen slowly and I hope I've managed to encapsulate that in my work."
She doesn't believe the sale of water should happen in the current context.
"It belongs to the land," Ms Pietroboni said.
"In the early years we sold water to each other, like to help your neighbour with their farming.
"Now it's just a money-making business," she said.
"Unfortunately a lot of rice farmers are selling their land and water because the industry is being divested which is sad.
"The corporations and the big business come in and the little farmers go away." she said.
"Years ago water was supposed to be shared equally.
"It's a message politicians need to understand."
She says some leaders have accepted copies of her writings, including both state and federal water ministers and even Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
But she has doubts as to whether they have been read.
She said work to strengthen the irrigation system, such as through the building of dams, should be continuing so as to prepare the MIA for times of drought.
"Dams were built with the tax payer dollars - that's how we got Hume and Dartmouth. Now they aren't building any," she said.
"I've been to a lot of water meetings since the start of 2010 and I've listened to bureaucrats try and understand the issue but they just can't seem to.
"It gets to the point where farmers feel they can't get the message across or aren't being heard.
"They end up selling their farms and water in the end because it becomes too difficult.
"Droughts will continue; that's why we need dams to conserve water."
Griffith City Library manager Chris Robson says her volumes will serve as reflections to be shared by both researchers, local historians or those simply looking to understand the issue on a grass-roots level.
"We're pleased to be a conduit so people can come and read these reflections from a long-time local perspective," Mr Robson said.
Throughout the process, well-known Griffith identity Pat Cox has served as her editor.
"I don't change her words," she said.
"I just correct her spelling or the like when it's needed; otherwise her point of view and way of telling it are an unique voice on this issue," she said.
All six of her self-published essays will soon be available at the Griffith City Library history room.
