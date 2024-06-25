Growers offered week-long tour to attend agriculture conference

Agricultural Tours Riverina is offering a six-day tour from Wagga, Leeton and Griffith for growers and harvesters to attend 'evokeAG 2025' - a major conference for agricultural and food experts to meet.
Along with the Northern Drought Hub's Tony Matchett, Agricultural Tours Riverina will be organising travel to the conference in Brisbane in 2025, along with a six day tour around the inland and the coast.
For a fee, the tour encompasses accommodation at Mantra South Bank, food and travel along with a number of agricultural site visits and workshops.
Two site visits will be held on the way to the site by the inland route, while another two will break up the journey back to the Riverina via the coast.
Tour groups will be able to ask questions from farmers, factory workers, researchers and managers about any aspect of the site - whether it be strategic planning, research or operational.
Of course, the main event is evokeAG 2025 from AgriFutures Australia, a platform for all in agriculture to meet, connect, share developments and foster further insights into the future of farming.
This year, the theme is 'Common Ground' - fostering a connection between tech and agriculture and looking to the future of both industries.
Registrations for the tour must be made by July 25, while tickets to evokeAG close on July 31. More information can be found at agriculturaltoursriverina.com.au.
