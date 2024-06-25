'Off-setting buybacks': CEO pleased as major project draws to close

Murrumbidgee Irrigation has cited progress in overhauling infrastructure and creating projects to offset the effects of water buybacks.
It comes as the federal government funded $124 million Murrumbidgee Irrigation Automation Finalisation Project draws to a close.
The project involves an overhaul of infrastructure to improve water efficiency across 190,000 hectares of irrigated land.
It also includes upgrading 1500 metered outlets, automating 308 regulators, refurbishing 20 kilometres of open earth channels and constructing a new 5000 megalitre surge reservoir near Yanco.
CEO Brett Jones' focal goal ever since the announcement of water buybacks has been to complete as many infrastructure projects as possible to offset the ramifications.
The operator is well under the pump to deliver as many as possible before a 2027 deadline.
One of the biggest has been Roaches Reservoir, located upstream of Yanco at the top of the main canal.
"After two years in the making we are now wrapping up the reservoir project aimed to deliver water savings," Mr Jones said.
"This will benefit all customers in the network and help us balance the system.
"We will order seven days ahead but we will be able to allocate water to customers in 24 hours, with plenty of surge allowing short-term relief," he said.
"A focus has been creating a capability to put water in the system and divert inflow off the river quickly.
"Normally it spills into drains and you lose water at the end of the system so this is making it more efficient," he said.
"The water itself is essentially non-productive; it's about utilising water that would be lost through seepage, evaporation or otherwise and keeping it in the system as well as giving some back to the environment."
"In that way we are using infrastructure to offset the buying of water."
Mr Jones said MI has other projects in the pipeline as part of the Resilient Rivers Water Infrastructure Program.
"We've put in applications for three additional projects which are under assessment by the federal gov, while two others are being evaluated by the state," he said.
"Both look at ways to achieve water savings and are more complex than those previous.
"But we're getting there; I'm confident we are achieving.
"Of course, things are moving slower than I would like but I understand the government needs to create these programs to make them work.
"We only have the extension for projects to 2027.
"State and federal government has been open to supporting us and it's been a good experience to date. But the proof will be in the final approvals," Mr Jones said.
"The goal is to set up the network for the next 20 to 50 years."
Mr Jones said key to operations is ensuring the MIA is sustainable for the future.
"Some people have a focal belief buybacks are cheaper, but that discounts real impacts such as job loss, people leaving the area and the flow-on effect to the economy," he said.
"We are looking at the best way to spend money.
"Do you invest in the future of the area or in buybacks and social welfare - I know which one I pick."
Some 100 jobs have been created during the construction phase of projects and the program is expected to result in over 130 direct roles.
So far 6.29 gigalitres of water has been returned to the environment as a result of the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Automation Finalisation Project.
Executive director of infrastructure development at the NSW Department of Climate Change Lisa Hingerty said MI is leading the way.
"It shows how investment in infrastructure can enable more efficient use of our most precious resource, for the benefit of the environment, water users and the community," Ms Hingerty said.
"This work is great news for the region as it allows farms and other agricultural businesses to produce crops more sustainably while also benefiting the environment.
"It's a wonderful example of achieving Basin Plan objectives through infrastructure projects in a way which balances economic, social, cultural and ecological outcomes which is a win-win for everyone."
