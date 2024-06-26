'Our toughest contest': Phantoms to face top of the table Wagga City

No doubt the Leeton Phantoms will need everything in their arsenal when they take on top-placed Wagga City in this weekend's SIRU match.
The squad will be travelling over to Conolly Park on a high after a convincing win over Albury last weekend, 84-7.
But the competition ahead is anticipated to be a major test for the side given Wagga's record this season.
Phantoms president Stuart Stout says it could be the toughest contest they face this year, especially as he anticipates there will be a 'skeleton' Phantoms crew taking part.
"We know it's going to be hard, travelling over to Wagga and having been struggling for numbers in the second half of the season," Stout said.
"It's going to be a big ask for the boys; they are going to need to put in a lot of effort.
"Due to our numbers, we'll concentrate on second grade and once that match is done we will move on to first grade," he said.
"We're under no disillusion it will be tough physical contest; the boys will have to be at their best."
For Stout, the key to success will be keeping up with the physicality of the Wagga City outfit and reaping opportunities as they present themselves to gain the upper hand.
"(Our) boys usually like to have a free-flowing game, moving the ball quickly and coming back the other way," he said.
"The accuracy of passing and the ability to keep up with Wagga's pace will be the main thing for us to concentrate on.
"It will just be about keeping up with the strength of the team; they are physical in their running of the ball and rucks.
"If we can compete with that physicality we will be able to promote the ball out wide; that's what we will look for," Stout said.
"We will just have to give it our all; overall I think we're looking forward to a tough competition with the competitions current top team," Stout said.
Leeton is currently sitting fifth on the SIRU ladder, ahead of the Reddies and behind Tumut.
The match will be held this Saturday June 29 at Wagga's Conolly Rugby Park, commencing at 3:15pm.
