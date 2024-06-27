Ideal first home or for downsizer close to town centre

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Welcome to Boronia Court Unit 1: a spacious townhouse, awaiting your personal touch.
Set on approx. 379 m2, this property boasts a lawn area, raised garden beds and a great sized deck for entertaining.
Selling agent Melissa Amato said this home has what it takes for those looking for a great first home or to downsize.
Inside, you'll find three fully-carpeted bedrooms each with built-in wardrobes and split system air-conditioning, a well-designed bathroom with separate shower, toilet, and vanity area.
The open plan kitchen features modern appliances, a gas cooktop, breakfast bar and split system air conditioning in the dining area.
There is a single car lock-up garage attached to the home.
