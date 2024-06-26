Leeton squash players shine in Autumn grand final

Competing for overall honours on Friday night, Monday night contestants kicked things off with Aimon Doyle and Trinity Patten-Taylor.
Doyle fought back to win 5-11,11-9,9-11,11-3,12-10.
Alec Tait levelled the score by defeating Narelle Ryan 3-1, leaving it up to captains Sean Ryan and Zac Fairweather to decide the outcome.
In the end Fairweather claimed victory 12-10,9-11,11-9,11-9 to give the Swifts the cup and an unexpected win.
Tuesday night's finalists saw the Demons take on the Saints.
Chevaughn Moore defeated Joanne Peacock in three to get the Demons off to a good start.
Anton Taylor dug deep to get the Saints back into contention by defeating Marni Cunningham 11-7,3-11,11-4,8-11,11-6.
Paul Payne and Will Gray-Mills played a fast-paced match, Payne winning 11-9,11-3,10-12,11-9. Trev Whitby sealed the deal for the Demons by defeating Macauley Harrison 3-0.
Wednesday saw the Knights take on the Storm.
Madeleine Glenn continued with her winning form, this time defeating Xavier Stanton 11-7,14-12,9-11,11-5.
Carol Davidson got Knights back on track by playing a determined match against Monique Looby, Davidson prevailing 12-10,10-12,11-8,11-8.
Jason Curry and Gary Thompson played a hard-hitting match with Curry getting the win 11-8,11-6,6-11,11-6.
The deciding match was between David Cross and a subbing Brian O'Leary who got the win and helped the Storm to victory.
