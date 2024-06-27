Whitton Murrami Public School has a strong belief in educating the whole child.
"With small class sizes, a strong focus on foundational literacy and numeracy skills, and partnerships with key community organisations, our school is dedicated to fostering both academic and personal growth in our students," a spokesperson said.
For example, "our weekly Kitchen-Garden program supports students in applying literacy and numeracy skills through everyday tasks. This makes learning meaningful and engaging for students of all ages, turning theoretical knowledge into practical skills.
"We are proud to partner with Leeton Shire Council, Headspace, and the NSW Office of Sport to enhance our students' experiences both inside and outside the classroom. These collaborations bring a wealth of resources and expertise to our school, particularly in sports".
In today's digital age, integrating technology into education is crucial. From interactive lessons to digital projects, "our successful approaches in the classroom have led to several students being selected as part of the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence (MASE) program".
The school also has a kindergarten transition program called Little Scholars, "where we aim to support our young learners in having the best start to formal schooling".
With 2025 enrolments open, "we invite you to visit our school and see first hand the positive impact we are making on our students' lives".
Wamoon Public School delivers personalised education meeting the academic, social and emotional needs of all students within a nurturing and supportive school community that is safe, positive, and protective.
Students benefit from a differentiated curriculum within small class sizes, and access to well-resourced classrooms and beautifully maintained playgrounds.
"Our staff are dedicated and passionate educators who come to know each child personally, developing active partnerships with families to provide effective learning experiences that meet individual needs," a spokesperson said.
"Our students are provided many sporting, cultural, academic, leadership, creative and performing arts opportunities.
"Our school takes part in LNPSSA events combining with other small schools to ensure students have access to a wide range of sporting activities."
The school is part of the school Chaplaincy Program which offers additional support for student wellbeing with gardening, cooking, social-emotional learning, and a breakfast club.
And "our P&C is highly active and helps contribute to our well-resourced school".
Wamoon Public School offers an extensive transition program coordinated by a qualified early childhood educator, designed to support a strong and successful start to school.
Enrolments can be made online or in person at any time.
"Come visit us at Wamoon Public School. We would love to show you around our great school."