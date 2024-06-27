Nurturing students' learning and creativity Advertising Feature

Whitton Murrami Public School has a strong belief in educating the whole child.



"With small class sizes, a strong focus on foundational literacy and numeracy skills, and partnerships with key community organisations, our school is dedicated to fostering both academic and personal growth in our students," a spokesperson said.

For example, "our weekly Kitchen-Garden program supports students in applying literacy and numeracy skills through everyday tasks. This makes learning meaningful and engaging for students of all ages, turning theoretical knowledge into practical skills.

"We are proud to partner with Leeton Shire Council, Headspace, and the NSW Office of Sport to enhance our students' experiences both inside and outside the classroom. These collaborations bring a wealth of resources and expertise to our school, particularly in sports".

In today's digital age, integrating technology into education is crucial. From interactive lessons to digital projects, "our successful approaches in the classroom have led to several students being selected as part of the Murrumbidgee Academy of STEM Excellence (MASE) program".

The school also has a kindergarten transition program called Little Scholars, "where we aim to support our young learners in having the best start to formal schooling".