Injury sidelined Hall in 2023, now she's playing the AFL National Championships

A year on the sidelines hasn't slowed Narrandera's Ellie Hall down as the 17-year-old prepares for her first AFL National Championships campaign.
Returning to the field in March after recovering from an ACL injury, Hall fell in love with footy playing alongside the under 11 boys for the Eagles.
Alternating between netball and football each season, she eventually landed on football as her preference.
Working into the junior Giants Academy, she forged through to the senior Academy program, where she secured her position in the team for her under 16s season. The same year she began playing with Talent League club Murray Bushrangers.
But injury in early 2023 forced Hall to the sidelines for the year, a tough pill to swallow for the teenager.
"It's been really good playing again," Hall said.
"The year on the sideline was really tough, so it's been good to get back out there and be playing footy again.
"It was different, it was an experience I'd never had before, but I had to trust the work I'd done in the past 12 months to get my body stronger.
"I had amazing support from physio's and coaches that I really trusted and gave me great advice so I could put trust into my body and my knee.
"Unfortunately I did have a little injury again, but I was only on the sidelines for a couple of weeks, much better than 12 months."
Taking her time to return, not rushing back in too soon, Hall has returned to the field as strong as she left it last year.
Her hard work hasn't gone unnoticed, earning her selection in the under 18s Allies team.
"I started the year with the Giants playing at halfback but I've been playing in the midfield for the Bushies, so that's been a new challenge but I've really enjoyed it.
"From the position change I've been able to work on different strengths within my game so hopefully I can put the two together when I run around with the Allies."
When she's not travelling across the region and state to play football, Hall is working on obtaining her HSC.
The Narrandera High year 12 student said the balance has been difficult, but that she's been supported well throughout the entire journey.
Hoping to follow this pathway to a career playing football, she said the support has been integral to her continued success.
"It's been a bit hectic, but the teachers and everyone at school has been really supportive," she said.
"They've been able to be really flexible which I'm really appreciative for.
"Hopefully I can play footy, I'll have to see how the next couple of months track along but hopefully this could be the right pathway."
This is Hall's first time selected in the Allies team, consisting of players from the ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory and Tasmania.
The side will play in the opening game of the AFL National Championships against Victoria Metro on June 29.
Joining fellow Riverina talent Tamika Rourke in the squad, Hall said having a familiar face around will help with the nerves.
Bringing a cohort of players together on short notice before the game brings an additional challenge for the Allies.
"I'm a little bit nervous but I'm pretty excited, it's a good nervous," she said.
"We'll have a couple of days in Sydney with the Allies squad and get to meet everyone and the coaches, all the staff and players, to connect with them before we play.
"It's different, it's challenging [not knowing your teammates], I'm a bit of a quiet person, you just have to put yourself out there and get to know one another because it really does help on the field."
Hall and Rourke played together for Narrandera during the 2023 Southern NSW Women's League season.
Rourke was selected in the team last year and has a better understanding of what to expect.
Hall said they've been in constant contact in the lead up to ensure they're prepared.
"We've been texting each other all week just trying to get everything organised because we're both a bit clueless about this stuff," Hall said.
