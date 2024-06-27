Spud Dutton and 'bobble-head' Ley get the Bald Archy treatment

Farrer MP Sussan Ley and Mr Potato Head (Peter Dutton) will take centre stage at Holbrook's Bald Archy exhibition launch on Saturday, June 29.
The Bald Archy Prize, an irreverent counterpoint to the prestigious Archibald Prize, was established in 1994 to poke fun at prominent figures in Australia's public eye.
This year, Albury-based artist John Skillington has entered his caricature of federal opposition leader Peter Dutton and deputy leader Sussan Ley, titled Exit via the Gift Shop.
Skillington said the artwork depicted a common scene - political staffers "nodding along to their leaders like bobble-heads".
"I've always considered Dutton a perfect caricature of himself, essentially Mr Potato Head," he said.
"My kids have long grown but we did have an incomplete set of the required toys. I set him up, changed some colours and features and added what his minders probably had suggested in the first place to soften his image with a pair of glasses.
"Watching politicians at media events, the propensity for one or more nodding staffers in the background is rife. Ms Ley is no exception and the whole idea of having her nodding vigorously behind her master was a no-brainer."
Skillington said the name for the artwork came from a 2010 British documentary directed by street artist Banksy.
"The fact that they are both depicted as toys, as such, created a suggestion of scale, of a dashboard figure and nodding pooch. Items that could well be purchased as souvenirs from some parliament gift shop," he said.
"Exit via the gift shop is a tongue in cheek reference to the old Banksy documentary and the idea of a superficial response to the supposed gravitas of our parliament institutions."
Ms Ley, who first saw the portrait in Canberra, thanked Skillington for the "unflattering" portrayal.
"The Archies are always off-beat and a bit of fun, but usually unflattering, so thanks heaps John," she said.
"Maybe it will look better when I have a chance to drop by the exhibition on the weekend."
This year's award went to Newcastle artist Judy Nadin for her work Flippin' Kerfection, a caricature of Australian soccer player Sam Kerr's celebratory backflip.
Albury MP Justin Clancy and Greater Hume Shire mayor Tony Quinn will open the Bald Archy on Saturday, June 29, from 6pm to 8pm at the Holbrook Shire Hall.
Skillington and his wife Joanne (JoJo) Skillington, who also has an artwork in the exhibition titled Fiddledeedee (depicting former Quantas chief executive Alan Joyce), will be there on the night to answer questions and discuss their work.
The exhibition will be open daily from Sunday, June 30, to Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 4pm.
Entry is $10 and can be paid at the door.
The exhibition has been organised by the Rotary Club of Holbrook, and all proceeds will go towards community projects.
