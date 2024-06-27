Farmers' Finance Australia: Your new partner in growth Advertising Feature

Farmers once relied on their local bank manager to set them on the right financial path for life.

Now, with bank branch closures or limited opening hours becoming commonplace, this is where Farmers' Finance Australia (FFA) can step in. Its team of the leading 40 brokers and 60 support staff in the country are on hand to help with advice that often remains a secret in the banking world.

Australian Community Media (ACM) has partnered with FFA with the aim to fill the gap in the market and share their expert financial knowledge with farmers, while adding value. In this, the first in a series of monthly newsletters to farmers, FFA offers insights that may otherwise remain unknown.

FFA director Luca Catalano said the brokerage wanted to share this valuable knowledge for free. "We want to give people a taste of what knowledge they can get from a broker," he said.



"The truth is that in the regions people don't have access to all the information available, just what their local banks are doing. If you go to your local bank, they will tell you what they can do for you, however, that's less than 15 per cent of what the market can offer. There are so many other products that might be better for you. People might drive over an hour to their nearest bank but they have no choice over which bank that is or who they are dealing with. Farmers and residents of regional areas don't have the same resources as those in metro areas.

"Many people don't understand that Residential Mortgage Brokers are free to them. We are contactable over phone, online or however clients want to meet.

"Farmers can get the best finance which is in their best interest. We are in their corner. We ensure the best outcome for the client.

"We like bringing transparency to our audience. There are a bunch of tips and tricks that people don't know about. Our brokers are the experts in all things finance.

"We want to teach people how they can maximise their financial potential, and help them get the best rate and the best deal."

"What people get from brokers is this kind of information. This series is just a taste of the knowledge they can get from our brokers."

Mr Catalano said they aimed to provide consistent financial updates on the FFA website and in print. "We are here to help; that's what we were established for.

The monthly advice, from FFA chief executive Christian Stevens, begins with the top five tips to get finance ready.

Other columns will include product updates and the latest knowledge based on the average RBA rate.

Mr Stevens said the service was a "value-add for farmers' growth" and that farmers should take advantage of the expertise at FFA.

"Farmers should have access to the best brokers in the country," he said. "We have only the best brokers in Australia onboard to allow regional communities and rural households access to the best deals in market".

