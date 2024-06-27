Farmers once relied on their local bank manager to set them on the right financial path for life.
Now, with bank branch closures or limited opening hours becoming commonplace, this is where Farmers' Finance Australia (FFA) can step in. Its team of the leading 40 brokers and 60 support staff in the country are on hand to help with advice that often remains a secret in the banking world.
Australian Community Media (ACM) has partnered with FFA with the aim to fill the gap in the market and share their expert financial knowledge with farmers, while adding value. In this, the first in a series of monthly newsletters to farmers, FFA offers insights that may otherwise remain unknown.
FFA director Luca Catalano said the brokerage wanted to share this valuable knowledge for free. "We want to give people a taste of what knowledge they can get from a broker," he said.
"The truth is that in the regions people don't have access to all the information available, just what their local banks are doing. If you go to your local bank, they will tell you what they can do for you, however, that's less than 15 per cent of what the market can offer. There are so many other products that might be better for you. People might drive over an hour to their nearest bank but they have no choice over which bank that is or who they are dealing with. Farmers and residents of regional areas don't have the same resources as those in metro areas.
"Many people don't understand that Residential Mortgage Brokers are free to them. We are contactable over phone, online or however clients want to meet.
"Farmers can get the best finance which is in their best interest. We are in their corner. We ensure the best outcome for the client.
"We like bringing transparency to our audience. There are a bunch of tips and tricks that people don't know about. Our brokers are the experts in all things finance.
"We want to teach people how they can maximise their financial potential, and help them get the best rate and the best deal."
"What people get from brokers is this kind of information. This series is just a taste of the knowledge they can get from our brokers."
Mr Catalano said they aimed to provide consistent financial updates on the FFA website and in print. "We are here to help; that's what we were established for.
The monthly advice, from FFA chief executive Christian Stevens, begins with the top five tips to get finance ready.
Other columns will include product updates and the latest knowledge based on the average RBA rate.
Mr Stevens said the service was a "value-add for farmers' growth" and that farmers should take advantage of the expertise at FFA.
"Farmers should have access to the best brokers in the country," he said. "We have only the best brokers in Australia onboard to allow regional communities and rural households access to the best deals in market".
From July 1 to July 5 community participation sessions will be held across the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) with the aim of discussing ways to mitigate and alleviate the impacts of drought.
The Australian Government's Future Drought Fund has provided $560,000 to assist Leeton Shire Council, Griffith City Council, Murrumbidgee Council, and Narrandera Shire Council jointly develop a comprehensive Regional Drought Resilience Plan.
The workshops and drop-in sessions seek community input from across the MIA.
There is also an online survey alternative for those who cannot attend in person. The web address for this is surveymonkey.com/r/WR_RDRP
"Our communities have shown incredible resilience in the face of drought," Leeton Shire Council mayor Cr Tony Reneker said in a statement.
"This collaborative effort provides an invaluable opportunity to draw on our collective knowledge and experiences.
"By participating in the survey and attending the workshops, we can help shape a robust plan that will better equip us for future droughts."
Monday July 1
Tuesday July 2
Wednesday July 3
Thursday July 4
Friday July 5
Attend one of these or do the online survey to have your say and also help others.
Bonnie Hayes is the local RFCS NSW counsellor for Griffith, Leeton and Murrumbidge shires.
RFCS stands for Rural Financial Counselling Service. Founded in 1986, RFCS NSW is a registered charity, operating thanks to a combination of state and federal government funding, and administered by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Their services are completely free to primary producers in most of NSW.
Bonnie's work involves providing independent, confidential, and professional expert financial counselling and support to farmers, fishers, foresters and other rural businesses that are experiencing, or at risk of, financial hardship.
Think of it like financial coaching. And anyone who has ever been any good at anything has had some form of coaching along the way.
Each of the RFCS counsellors "live locally to the areas we service, so we do understand the impacts on the farmer and the wider community, and we have that local knowledge about farming in the region," Bonnie said.
As RFCS puts it, clients are provided with the appropriate tools, skills, knowledge, and referrals to enable them to regain financial and emotional independence.
"Farmers are some of the hardest working people you'll meet in your life and we want to help them reach their goals."
Importantly, Bonnie's recommendation is to "reach out earlier rather than later".
It could be as simple as a call to ask some questions. In fact, that's a really good place to start. "Give us a call and have a chat and see if we can help you. We want to help farmers succeed."
Bonnie helps clients understand many things from going through cash flow statements to what sorts of grants or subsidies they may be eligible for.
One recent example was the flood relief grants, with Bonnie using plain language to explain what all the industry-specific wording in the documentation actually meant.
Beyond this, "we do assist with managing the cash flow, and with business reviews, helping people understand what is going with their business and what their options are".
For others the service might be financial goal setting and working towards that, or preparation to be resilient in the lean years, or it could be as serious as preparing for debt renegotiation or refinancing.
Whatever the case, you're "better off being prepared and informed".
Financial worries can also be quite stressful, and so "if there's anything that comes up that we're not trained for, we try to connect them with the right service who are."
To find out more, the website is rfcsnsw.com.au.
You can also call 1800 319 458, or you can reach Bonnie directly on 0447 479 694.
Murrumbidge Irrigation (MI) says their Winter Works program is well underway at sites across the MIA.
"Winter Works are vital to deliver upgrades and maintenance to keep the water delivery infrastructure and systems operating as efficiently as possible throughout the year," a spokesperson said.
"They also provide the opportunity to deliver the final stage of upgrades, funded under the state-led Off-farm Efficiency Program, that can further support our customers in their businesses."
Among the work being undertaken this year, MI are automating 800 outlets and several regulators across the region. Most of these are around Leeton and Griffith. 94 percent of the delivery network is already automated, and they hope to complete this project in the next few months.
Their engagement officer has been contacting affected people to discuss any planned works in their area.
On Thursday June 20, Griffith City Council held a sold-out Business Planning & Strategic Thinking event.
"We were thrilled to see such a strong turnout and high level of engagement from our local business community," said Griffith City Council's economic development coordinator, Karly Sivewright.
"Our Economic Development department is here to support businesses at every step of their journey, providing the resources and guidance needed to succeed."
July 7-14, 2024, is NAIDOC Week.
In a statement, Griffith mayor, Cr Doug Curran, said Griffith City Council recognises the importance of Aboriginal people in the history and growth of Griffith and its surrounding villages.
"We also acknowledge the Wiradjuri people as traditional owners of the land and waters and pay respect to Wiradjuri elders past, present and future," Cr Curran said.
"NAIDOC Week is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together in a positive way to recognise the enormous contribution that Indigenous Australians make to the community."
Work is drawing closer to completion for Leeton Shire Council with its significant road rehabilitation project on Canal Street.
Initiated in April 2023, the project has involved upgrading the road infrastructure, which meant digging out the old road and replacing it with a new, high-quality surface.
"We appreciate the understanding and patience of our community during this long-awaited road rehabilitation," Leeton mayor Cr Tony Reneker said.
This upgrade "will ensure motorists and heavy vehicle users can enjoy a safer journey long into the future."
Since June 11, a 12 month trial merger of the Leeton and Narrandera Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMC) has been underway.
Director operations, Silas Darby, said benefits include a 50 per cent reduction in admin for each council, and less travel for emergency services who were attending meetings for both.
