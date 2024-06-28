SunRice up $1.88 billion this financial year, further strength projected

SunRice Group has recorded a 15 per cent surge in revenue this financial year, up by $1.88 billion.
It recorded a net profit after tax of $68.2 million for the 2024 financial year, up 24 per cent on 2023.
In addition, SunRice recorded a fully franked total dividend of 60 cents per b class share, including 40 cents final dividend.
SunRice Group CEO Paul Serra said a raft of factors contributed to the outcome, including a focus on brand investment, infrastructure and other efficiencies.
"As I close my first year with the SunRice Group, I have been privileged to have been part of a year in which the Group delivered yet another strong performance across key metrics," Mr Serra said.
"These exceptional results demonstrate the strength of our brands and our talented team.
"(In addition was) our operational excellence in navigating a volatile business environment to deliver further growth globally."
He said developments in innovation supported international market expansion, with more than half of revenue realised outside of Australia.
"Approximately 70 per cent of the Group's sales related to branded products," he said.
"During the 2004 financial year, we made further progress on our sustainability framework, including submitting our emissions reduction targets for validation to the Science Based Target initiative and drafting a Net Zero Roadmap to meet the Group's commitment to Net Zero by 2050.
"As an ambitious and resilient global branded food business, the SunRice Group is well positioned to continue to grow and expand.
"We are investing in manufacturing to improve infrastructure and we are adapting to and anticipating climatic cycles through investment and resourcing in domestic and international farming practices to increase both yield and water productivity to assist with decarbonising rice," Mr Serra said.
"As we enter the 2025 financial year, our growth strategy refresh as well as the insights provided as part of our recent double immateriality review and stakeholder engagement project give us pause to consider a bold future as we look to lay the foundations to realise further potential ahead."
The 2024 Riverina harvest was another large crop at approximately 618,000 paddy tonnes, a sizable increase from previous years.
According to the company, a number of factors continue to weigh on anticipated returns, including increased rice supply from Northern Hemisphere markets returning from drought conditions.
In addition the disruption to the global shipping industry - particularly in the Red Sea.
As a result, the paddy price range remains unchanged at $370 to $430 per tonne for medium grain. With successively large crops this year and last year, SunRice has full carryover levels.
Based on current water availability, the company anticipates a further substantial crop in 2025.
