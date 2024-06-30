Injuries take their toll as Leeton miss chance to go top at halfway mark

A chance to go top of the Pascoe Cup standings at the midway point of the season has been missed by Leeton United after they fell in their derby clash with Hanwood.
The home side dominated the early stages of the clash and the momentum against the United side was not helped when they lost experienced centre back Alex Dean to a calf injury.
Coach Rhys Jones didn't want to use the loss of his central defender as an excuse.
"His experience there is invaluable and he has won two premierships there," he said.
"Not having him after 10 minutes doesn't help and Stewy (Smeeth) was concussed in reserves and no Murph (Ethan Murphy) which probably tested our depth a little bit but that's not an excuse."
While Hanwood had the ascendancy in the first half but took nothing to the break to show for it as Jordan Bellato had the best chance of the first 45 minutes, but a sharp save from Tyler Arnold kept the score at 0-0.
It took until just before the hour mark for the deadlock to be broken as a Nicholas Codemo cross found Zane Vardanega at the far post and he was able to place it past Arnold.
Sebastian Patane added a second as Vardanega was able to chest a Jordan Dal Broi cross into the path of Patane who blasted it home.
Straight from the kick off Leeton were able to find their way back into the game as Chaise Donetto was played in behind and he took advantage of the Hanwood defence who had switched off momentarily.
It was a short-lived reprieve as Daniel Johnson was able to flick the ball over Leeton United defence and despite some appeals for offside from the Leeton defence, Patane ran away to make it 3-1.
Leeton had a couple of late chances to pull another goal back but weren't able to breach the defence again to see Hanwood take a 3-1 victory.
Jones felt that at times, particularly in the first half, his side let their frustrations get the better of them.
"The first half we were pretty poor and let them dictate the tempo of the game but I thought we were better in the second half," he said.
"We were critical of our own performance and they knew that.
"At half time I said the second half couldn't be any worse and we had to take the positive that it was still 0-0.
"The second half was better but they just capitalised on our mistakes."
