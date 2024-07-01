Greens fall to heartbreak defeat as Roosters snatch points at the death

It came down to the final play as Leeton Greens fell to a two-point defeat at the hands of top of the table DPC Roosters in Darlington Point.
The visiting Greens side was able to make a dream start against the ladder leaders, with Billy Dickinson making the most of a strong break from Shanon Bradbrook to score the opener after just four minutes.
Jesse Watson was able to double that advantage just four minutes later to see the Greens leading 12-0 before the Roosters pulled a try back through Thomas Bowditch just before the halfway mark of the first half.
The Greens were able to push the margin back out to 10 points when Watson scored in the corner as both sides lost a player for 10 minutes with 12 remaining in the first half.
Kane Simpson crossed six minutes before the break to see the sides separated by four points heading into halftime.
A bright start to the second half from the Roosters saw them able to take the lead for the first time in the match when Josh Veivers crossed , but Leeton retook the lead after a try to Braydon Doolan.
The Greens extended their advantage with a loose ball as Watson was able to complete his hat-trick, but the Roosters again found a way to answer when Veivers scored his second of the afternoon.
With 15 minutes remaining, Leeton restored their advantage when Bradbrook crossed to make it a four-point game.
The Roosters showed their ability to strike late against the Blueheelers and showed it again this week with Simpson getting over, and a successful conversion from Veivers in the final minute saw the Roosters take a 30-28 win.
Co-coach Mick Thomas feels Leeton were made to pay for not killing off the contest sooner.
"We feel that it was a game that we should have been able to close down a little bit earlier, but we didn't, and they were able to take the opportunity and got up," he said.
It sets up a blockbuster meeting this weekend as Leeton plays host to TLU Sharks, with the winner staying in the top five.
"This is a must-win game for us," he said. "They have just held the second-placed side to within four points, and we have to go out and be switched on like we were against the Point and get the job done. Lakes are sitting sixth, and we are fifth."
