Looking for not-for-profit business support? Leeton Connect can help

Leeton Connect recently launched their membership drive for the 2024/25 year.
Membership is open to all not-for-profit organisations and charities in the Leeton area, and costs just $10 per organisation per year.
If you are a business and would like to be part of the Leeton Connect story please contact us for more information on our sponsorship packages. You will be pleasantly surprised at how flexible they are.
Benefits of Leeton Connect Inc Membership include:
Leeton Connect is about community and connection and the relationships we build with our community.
It's also about the bonds we form through shared experiences and the support networks that sustain us through the triumph and adversity.
Community thrives on the contributions of its members so let's continue to foster connections, nurture collaboration and champion the values that make our community vibrant and resilient.
Let's stay connected and keep building together. Together we are one.
Head to this link to join online: https://leetonconnect.link/NFPMembershipForm24/25.
For more information please phone Leeton Connect coordinator Mary Errey on 0407 948 397 or email coordinator@leetonconnect.com.
