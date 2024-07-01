The Irrigator
Two teens arrested after fire in Narrandera

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 1 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a property in Narrandera and starting a fire.

