Two teens arrested after fire in Narrandera

Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a property in Narrandera and starting a fire.
At around 4pm on June 30, police visited a property on Elizabeth Street following reports of a break-in.
Police found a window had been smashed and a small fire was burning, and extinguished the blaze, but not before noticing two young people fleeing the scene towards Grosvenor Street.
It wasn't long before two boys, aged 16 and 14 years old were arrested at a home on Grosvenor Street and taken to Narrandera Police Station.
The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated breaking and entering, and was granted conditional bail to appear before a Children's Court on July 19.
The 14-year-old was issued with a warning.
Police have also had a busy week, catching 10 drunk-drivers around Griffith alone.
Of the ten unfortunate drivers, three recorded a mid-range reading, four with a high-range, and one low-range reading.
Two P-platers were caught also driving under the influence and recorded a special range reading, on the same day as well. While under the limit for a fully licensed driver, P-platers are required to have a 0.0 reading.
At 12.20am on June 29, a P-plater was busted on Merrigal Street with a reading of 0.028. A few hours later at 7.45am, another provisional driver was busted on Banna Avenue with a reading of 0.013.
