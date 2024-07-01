Injuries hurt Crows in local derby as they fell off top five pace

Late withdrawals and injuries during the local derby took their toll for Leeton Whitton as they fell to an 87-point defeat at home to Griffith Swans.
The visiting side were able to kick the first four goals of the game before the Crows were able to get their first through Nathan Finnen to trail by 28 points at the break.
The Crows were able to match the Swans in the second term with two goals to Tom Handsaker and they thought they had another when Jade Hodge appeared to have slotted a goal after the halftime siren only for the umpires to have ruled it out, determining Hodge had run around as he attempted to kick the goal.
It was six straight goals in the third quarter that all but put the game to bed for the Swans with Handsaker kicking his third to see the Crows down by 75 points at three-quarter-time.
The Crows were able to stem the bleeding in the final term as Hodge kicked two while Jude Clayton also kicked a major as the Leeton Whitton side fell to a 20.13 (133) to 7.4 (46) defeat.
It was always shaping up to be a tough game for the Crows as a number of late withdrawals meant a couple of reserve grade players had to back up.
"Some pretty big outs for us and then having a couple of boys double up doesn't help either, but I think we just started a bit slow," coach Tom Groves said.
"We knew that they were going to come out firing after last week, but we just weren't able to get on top of them. Got hurt on the turnover and didn't use the footy well enough."
Those concerns only got worse for the home side as they were left with a diminished bench by halftime with another couple of injuries picked up during the game.
"By the end of the game we were down to no one on the bench so we just had to battle thought. Even at halftime we only had one," he said.
"All of those things just added up, and it was a bit of a disappointing day. There was a bit up for grabs. If we had won, we would have been a game ahead of them in outright sixth.
"There was something dangling there for us, and we didn't respond, and that's ok. It's a pretty young group with some new boys coming in, so we will learn from it."
The Crows take on Turvey Park next weekend.
