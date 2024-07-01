Winter squash competition begins

Sixty players entered the Leeton Soldiers Club Winter Squash competition that kicked off last week, with no rest after the autumn competition.
Cadell Thompson and Ian Peacock fought it out in the Match of the Week with Peacock taking the first two games.
Thompson recovered though, claiming the next three games to win a tight match with scores of 10-15, 10-15, 15-11, 15-11, 15-13.
On Monday, Jack Miller lead 2-0 but Lizette Taylor fought back to even things out at 2-2 before Miller finished strongly taking the deciding game with a score 15-4. Taylor Moore won a see-sawing match 3-2 against Simone Bruno, while Anthony Iannelli won the fifth game 15-13 to seal victory over David Cross.
Carol Davidson beat Finley Sales 3-2 and Charmaine Lee had a 3-1 win against Callum Sheldrick and Chevaughn Moore won the crucial points to defeat Monique Looby.
In other matches Col Thompson outplayed Zac Fairweather, Brian O'Leary downed Brodie Lashbrook and Jack Rawle was too good for Oliver Bruno.
On Tuesday, Isabel Thompson had a 3-2 victory over Naomi Rawle, Callum Ryan defeated Adrian Sheldrick 3-1 and Marni Cunningham scored a 3-1 win over Adele Thompson.
Brad Woolner was too quick for Col Thompson, Trev Whitby beat Brian O'Leary and Will Nardi defeated Jason Curry.
Sean Ryan took the third game 16-14 to overcome Brodie Lashbrook, Chris Tolland was too good for Lauren Wickes and Macauley Harrison downed Maanu Alexander.
Rounding things out on Wednesday, Anton Taylor lost the first game to Brendon Looby but then took control to win 3-1.
Gary Thompson had a 3-1 victory over Carol Davidson. Angelo Fiumara had too many shots for Paul Payne, Ondria Miller had a good night with victories over Xavier Stanton and Joshua Cottam.
Chevaughn Moore was too good for Alec Tait and Joanne Peacock defeated Aimon Doyle. Victories also went to Lizette Taylor over Naomi Rawle, Nicole Onwuekwe against Trinity Patten-Taylor and Rose Looby over Taylah Curry.
