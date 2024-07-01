How to keep your furry friends warm over winter

It's time to bundle up, as winter has well and truly set in and the cold temperatures don't look like they're going anywhere.
But while everyone wears their comfiest jackets, our favourite four-legged companions will be feeling the cold as well, and it's important to ensure they stay warm over the winter months as well.
Doctor Joelle Tiffin from Leeton Veterinary Hospital had some advice for pet owners, particularly those with outdoor dogs, to help the furry companions stay warm and healthy.
She said the most important thing was to make sure they had a warm and appropriately sized kennel during the evenings and nights.
"If they're an outdoor dog, make sure they have a kennel with warm bedding and shorthair breeds probably need a coat. Some of the longer hair breeds are double coated and won't necessarily need one," she said.
"You want a kennel that's the right size for your dog. If you have a big kennel and a chihuahua, that's not going to stay very warm and insulated. Your dog needs to fit in the kennel but still be cosy and have some form of bedding."
Doctor Tiffin added a suggestion to place the kennel so that it catches the morning sun, but said that it would depend on the dog.
For elderly dogs, arthritis is one to watch out for - as just like humans, it tends to flare up in the winter.
"Just like us when we're older, they'll feel it a bit more so if you find that your dog is slower to hop up or not wanting to go down stairs - they may have some arthritis and may need to be seen by a vet," she said.
"The other thing that we're looking out for in wintertime is being aware of ratbait toxicity - not baiting where your pets can get it and avoid baiting at all if you can."
For the feline-inclined, there's good news.
Famously independent cats are generally good at staying warm, keeping up and about and moving around - so besides the usual tips, there wasn't much for any owners to be worried about.
"If there's somewhere warm for them, they'll find it."
