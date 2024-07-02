Leeton makes the quarters at state titles in top display of bowls

The Leeton Soldiers Bowling Club's sevens pennant team have returned home from the Sydney State Titles following an outstanding effort on the greens.
Arriving at Guildford on the afternoon of Thursday, June 27 in readiness for an 8.30am Friday morning start, the team played superbly to make the quarter-finals.
However, they unfortunately came up against eventual tournament winner Bingara.
Although winning two of the three rinks on Friday morning against South Lismore, a draw was the result of a Titanic struggle.
The afternoon game had the side prove far too accomplished for Hunter Valley club Paxton.
The crunch game came on Saturday morning against the extremely-confident Cabramatta outfit, with the equation simple, win one rink and progress to the quarter-finals, but lose all three and head back to Leeton.
In front of former club champion Shaun Snudden, it was Bill Mitchell's side who took up the challenge, going on to to record a sensational 20-13 victory to propel the team into the dizzy heights of the final eight.
Saturday afternoon had Bingara arrive on the scene and prove just a little too polished for the courageous Soldiers team.
With some 49 sides in the club's zone alone and with 16 zones represented at the titles, it was a mighty effort from a team who did themselves and their club proud.
In a consolation for the club, one of the team's outstanding leads Pat Hart was awarded the Guildford Bowling Club's Bucket Award for outstanding performances over both Friday and Saturday.
