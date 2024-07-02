Contrast of results across men's and women's in ProTen Community Cup

There was a stark contrast between the women's games and the men's games at Barellan for the Proten Cup Round 6, as the girls fought out three close games and the men's had three big scores.
Barellan switched their game to the 10am timeslot at the request of Ivanhoe so the Hens could have more players and it worked out well.
Despite two tries to Tommi Booth the Rams were given a scare when Ivanhoe fought back late to be within four, the first time this year Barellan have had two tries scored against them in a game.
Goolgowi with some help from players backing up put in one of their best performances to give the third-placed Narrandera a run for their money.
Narrandera showed why they have made the finals for the third year in a row, Olivia Light-Wate scoring her second try late to wrap it up 20-10.
Hillston Bluebirds had only pride to play for this week but were up 4-0 at halftime against Rankins Springs.
The Dragonettes improved in the second half to block Hillston out and qualify for the finals, with Georgia West scoring the final two tries to make it 14-4.
Goolgowi were another team playing for pride with zero wins from five starts, running out against the undefeated Narrandera Lizards.
Although it was kept respectable in the first half, Narrandera ran away with it in the second half with several long range tries, including two each to Caleb Atkinson & D'Andre Williams.
In the second game Rankins Springs needed a win to lock up second place and with it the right to host the semi-finals next week.
A shaky start with several missed opportunities meant a 10-0 lead at halftime, with another blowout second half including four tries to Jack Glyde.
A period of Hillston resistance with tries to Goolgowi back-ups Ollie Taylor & Laurie Sandford ended the score at 32-8.
Barellan raced out of the blocks early to lead 24-6 at halftime against Ivanhoe, the teams battling for third spot and the right to host the preliminary finals.
Ivanhoe fought back with two tries to Thomas Lee to make it 24-14, but couldn't hold on as Barellan made it a third blowout game 44-14 at fulltime, including 28 points to Noah Forbutt with four tries and six goals.
This week's women's games see a repeat of last week's thriller for a spot in the Grand Final, Ivanhoe attempting to defeat Barellan for the first time in six attempts. They continue to go close, so very well might just get there this time.
In the minor semi Narrandera have been very impressive in most of their games, including a 14-0 win over Rankins Springs in Ivanhoe Round 3. Rankins Springs though are at home, and elimination finals are always unpredictable.
In the men's games the major semi is sure to be a thriller, with both teams undefeated and Narrandera on top by finishing off games v Ivanhoe and Barellan, while the Dragons couldn't get the job done.
The Dragons though have the best home record in the competition, and kept the Lizards to a 12-all draw in Ivanhoe this year.
Barellan will be favourites against Ivanhoe after last week, though the Roosters kept them to a draw in their first meeting in Round 3.
In the four times the minor semi has been played, fourth place has beaten third every time.
