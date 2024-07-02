No more trash talk: Leeton's new bin system kicks off

Leeton's new three-bin household rubbish collection service has officially started.
With the introduction of a new "green bin" for organics and green waste, Leeton Shire Council officially started the service on Monday, July 1.
Households across the shire should now have received this new green bin, as well as replacements for the general waste red bin and recycling yellow bin.
The garbage collection roster has now changed, meaning the green bin should be placed kerbside each week, while the red and yellow bins will now be fortnightly.
Residents should have received their roster along with their new bins and kitchen caddy over the last fortnight.
The changes are part of the Food Organics and Garden Organics service, with all councils across the state needing to implement this system by 2030.
With the system now in place - what are some of the most frequently asked questions residents are asking?
When moving homes, residents should leave behind the bins, caddy and kitchen liners. These items are meant for each specific property and should remain their for the new occupants to use.
A calendar has been delivered to each household showing what coloured bin is due for collection each week. The green lidded bin for organics goes out weekly, while the red bin for general waste and yellow bin for recycling should be placed out fortnightly on a rotational basis.
Call Leeton Shire Council on 6953 0911 or visit halvewaste.com.au.
