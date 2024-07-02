How to enjoy Leeton's Australian Art Deco Festival if you're time poor

Are you hoping to catch some of the fun at this year's Australian Art Deco Festival in Leeton, but don't quite have the time to check out everything on the jam-packed program?
With so much to see and do during the three-day festival from July 12 to 14, even attending one event will ensure residents and visitors alike gain a special taste of what it is all about.
There really is something for everyone as part of this year's program, but for those who might only have a short window, we have narrowed down some of what's on offer if it's just an hour or two you have to spare.
This one is for both the kids and adults. At separate workshops, learn a move or two from this time period and add it to your repertoire.
It's easy to follow along and the workshops are only one hour long, so it's the perfect place to get moving and learn a new skill.
Geoffrey Graham returns to bring Lawson to life through interactive and informative sessions throughout the weekend at the Henry Lawson Cottage, where the poet spent several months in 1916. Graham's live performance is one not to be missed.
Bonus points as this one won't cost you a penny.
Ever wanted to learn more about what to wear throughout the festival weekend?
The best bet is to head along to the Dressing Deco workshop on Saturday, July 13 where all of the tips and tricks for the best fit will be unveiled.
This two-hour session can help conjure up ideas for 2024, but also for the festivals to come.
As attendees will learn, it's easy to add little touches to an outfit that go a long way.
Have you ever wondered what all the fuss is about when it comes to Leeton and its Art Deco heritage?
Think no more when you take part in one of the guided Art Deco walking tours happening as part of the festival.
The tour lasts about 1.5 to two hours and will be jam-packed with facts, information and tales of Leeton's Art Deco history.
A special afternoon tea and crockery display will take place on Saturday, July 12 at the Presbyterian Church Hall.
Again, this event will be held over the course of two hours - so why not stop by for a delicious afternoon tea while admiring a display of exquisite Art Deco china.
For more information, including times and dates, visit https://leetonartdecofestival.com.au/.
