Man flown from Euroley accident after ute hits tree, flips

A man was choppered from the scene of a serious crash in Leeton shire after sustaining injuries.
The incident occurred about 5.40am on Saturday, June 22 when a white Holden ute, being driven by a 52-year-old man, left the road and hit a tree on Euroley Road at Yanco.
The vehicle flipped on its side after the impact and came to a stop, trapping the driver from Urana.
Emergency services were called to the scene, including police, paramedics and the Leeton Rescue Squad.
On arrival, they worked to remove the driver from the vehicle and he was taken by helicopter to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition.
Leeton police said as of Tuesday, July 2 investigations into the crash were continuing.
Police also reminded residents to always drive to the conditions, particularly during winter when visibility conditions can be impacted by low light and fog.
