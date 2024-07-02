A grade Crows hope to reverse fortunes against Bulldogs

Leeton-Whitton's A grade netball side will look to continue to build in the second half of the season after receiving a 73-39 thumping at the hands of the Griffith Swans on the weekend.
The Crows were always going to be in for a tough fixture against the Swans at Leeton Showground, with the latter steadily staking their claim on the top three of the competition.
Leeton-Whitton have struggled with consistency this season with their senior squad changing most weeks due to other representative sporting commitments.
However, the Crows were able to show solid glimpses of good netball during the match up with the Swans, but in the end were overrun by the stronger side on the day.
Leeton-Whitton's main goal for the rest of the season will be to improve where possible and even lift themselves off the bottom of the table should they be able to pick up another win or two to leap frog Narrandera.
This weekend they face another battle when the Turvey Park Bulldogs arrive at Leeton Showground.
The last time the two sides met was in round three in what was a close encounter.
On that occasion the Bulldogs were able to claim a six-goal, 59-53 victory at Maher Oval.
The Crows will be hoping the home-ground advantage can work in their favour as they endeavour to record their second win of the season.
A reserve: Griffith Swans 54 d Leeton-Whitton 33
B grade: Griffith Swans 59 d Leeton-Whitton 42
C grade: Griffith Swans 54 d Leeton-Whitton 11
Under 17s: Griffith Swans 53 d Leeton-Whitton 21
