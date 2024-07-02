Leeton police make fast work of investigation after alleged break-in

A search for tools allegedly stolen from a shire business has resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old man.
Police said a business on Toorak Road at Yanco was allegedly broken into around 2.10am on Sunday, June 23.
During this time, police allege an amount of property, including tools, were stolen.
The incident was reported to police and, on Monday, June 24, Leeton police executed a search warrant at a home in Gossamer Street in Wattle Hill.
Police said it was during the execution of this search warrant that the property from the break and enter, as well as a small quantity of drugs were allegedly located.
Officers arrested the 49-year-old Leeton man at the scene.
He was taken to Leeton Police Station and charged with break, enter and steal and possess prohibited drug to appear at Leeton Local Court at a later date.
Residents can report a crime to Leeton police or via Crime Stoppers. In an emergency, contact Triple Zero.
