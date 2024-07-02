The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Your knowledge needed: Western Riverina Community College recruiting

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
July 3 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Western Riverina Community College (WRCC) has been made the pilot of a new recruitment program to address a nation-wide shortage of educational trainers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.