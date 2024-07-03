Council adopts budget, new finance plan, so what does it mean for you?

A long-term financial plan has officially been given the green light by Leeton Shire Council.
This plan was officially adopted during an extraordinary meeting on Monday, July 1 and covers the next 10 years.
It makes no formal proposals to the community to consider changing rates income or service levels, but it does forecasts costs over the next 10 years on the basis that current services/service levels are maintained.
It also outlines alternative scenarios to close the funding gaps which will need to be reviewed during 2024-25 with the new council following the upcoming local government election in September.
"There has been no appetite to date from the community or the council to reduce services or service levels," mayor Tony Reneker said.
"The forecast rate pegs continue to fall short of matching inflation and covering award increases. The next Council will need to continue discussions with the community and management about getting Leeton shire's fiscal challenges sorted."
Council also adopted its three strategic and operational documents for the new financial year at its June ordinary meeting.
Councillor Reneker said with the election in September the 2024-25 annual plan and budget was largely focussed on "business-as-usual", with a more modest general fund capital works program compared to previous years (valued at $16.88 million). The IPART-nominated rate peg of 4.5 per cent has been applied.
"The biggest changes to the final budget compared to the exhibited drafts include the re-introduction of the Vance Estate Expansion with development costs now confirmed within the previously voted budget (at $5.55 million) and the upgrade of the Mountford Park stage to improve the roof, curtain and paint at $60,000 funded," he said.
The 2024/25 financial year also marks the first year of the two-year rates rebalancing program aimed at improving fairness and equity across the rating categories, which will have the rate peg redistributed from farmland onto business for two years only.
In its budget, council has also slightly reduced the exhibited golf membership fees and the private swimming instructor fees introducing a new seasonal fee for tertiary students coming home for the holidays to deliver swimming lessons to Leeton's children.
It is hoped this new, lower fee will make the cost of delivering lessons more attractive to students who would like to offer private services to teach children to swim over their holidays.
Council confirmed the exhibited increases to waste, sewer and water charges at three per cent, three per cent and seven per cent respectively.
