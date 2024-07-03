'Eye-opening': Rescue challenge brings Brodie's skills into focus

"It was eye-opening".
That is how Leeton Rescue Squad Deputy Captain Brodie Hehir felt after being part of a unique challenge event alongside other top emergency services workers in NSW.
Mr Hehir was selected to participate in this year's NSW Road Crash Rescue Challenge, which was held in Dubbo recently.
The challenge involved teams from the various road crash rescue providers in the state, including NSW State Emergency Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance, NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Volunteer Rescue Association and VRA Rescue NSW.
Mr Hehir, along with his team, were put through their paces in a range of scenarios in front of live crowds in situations that can and do occur.
These included an entrapped rescue, trauma rescue, factory rescues, a CPR challenge and more.
Workshops and learning challenges also featured, but the competition was the main component.
There was also the chance to view new equipment and ask questions of other emergency agencies.
"It was quite eye-opening," Mr Hehir said.
"This was my first time going.
"It was such a great experience, I'm already planning to hopefully be part of it again next year.
"It really puts your skills to the test.
"There is a certain time limit for each of the scenarios, so you have to make sure your job is done in time and correctly while working as team."
While the competition element is a big part of the event, the challenge also provided the chance to collaborate with other emergency services workers and volunteers.
Mr Hehir has been part of the Leeton Rescue Squad for 11 years after signing up when he was 18 to follow in his father's footsteps.
"Dad (Glen Hehir) has been involved for a long time, I remember being down at the headquarters as a kid, so it seemed pretty natural to become a volunteer once I turned 18," he said.
"I would definitely recommend it to everyone. I think some people can be worried they will be 'thrown in the deep end', but there's a role for everyone.
"We always need more volunteers."
After learning plenty and coming home with even more enthusiasm, Mr Hehir said the Leeton Rescue Squad continued to be a vital service for the community that he was proud to be part of.
