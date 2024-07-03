Last time was a shock one-point win, but can the Crows prove their mettle?

Don't discount the Leeton-Whitton Crows yet.
That is the message from first grade coach Tom Groves ahead of his side's must-win game against Turvey Park this weekend.
Leeton-Whitton will host the Bulldogs in a match that will prove vital for both teams.
The Crows are just one win behind Turvey Park on the ladder and a victory could have them inch closer to fifth place.
Last time the two sides met was in round three when Leeton-Whitton picked up a one-point win, shocking the reigning premiers and the wider competition.
Since then, the Crows have had games that have been up and down. In recent weeks they recorded back-to-back wins before being taken down by the Griffith Swans on Saturday, June 29.
"We really want to bounce back from last weekend this week," Groves said.
"That is something we have spoken about. We're still in the hunt, so that is a bit of motivation.
"We can definitely take confidence from that win we had against them earlier in the season, but we know we have work to do."
The Crows expect to welcome back experienced players Matt Rainbird, Kabe Stockton and Bryce O'Garey for the weekend's fixture.
Groves said there may be some other tweaks to the side.
In the meantime, the Crows have spent the week working on aspects of their game that need improving.
"We've been looking at how we use the footy going forward and how we can improve there," Groves said.
"Last week (against Griffith) we were a bit gung-ho and didn't kick it to the advantage of our forwards.
"We've been working on a bit of contest work and knuckling down on those things to hopefully put us on the right track.
"It's still all about building for us and improving in this second-half of the season."
While the Crows are eyeing fifth place, they do face a tough road home in the remaining rounds.
After the Turvey match, they face MCUE away, before hosting the undefeated GGGM Lions at home, Coolamon on the road, the bye in round 16, Collingullie in round 17 and Wagga Tigers in round 18.
