Libby officially the region's top school-based trainee

Leeton High School student Libby Olrick has a bright future ahead in many ways.
The year 12 student was recently awarded the school-based apprentice/trainee of the year at the recent Riverina Regional Training Awards.
Libby is currently studying a Certificate III in Human Services while completing year 12.
It is her dream one day to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse.
As part of her Certificate III studies with TAFE NSW, Libby also spends one day a week at the Leeton Hospital in order to complete the 800 work placement hours for the course.
Her work ethic and academic results meant Libby caught the eye of the judges of the Riverina Regional Training Awards.
The gala ceremony for the awards was held recently at Wagga's Civic Theatre, with Libby saying she was shocked when her name was called as the winner of her category.
"I started in year 11, so by the end of this year I will be a qualified assistant in nursing (AIN), which is really great considering I'm still finishing school and the HSC," Libby said.
"I really couldn't believe it when I won. It was very exciting and overwhelming. I'm very passionate about nursing. I absolutely love it. This has been such a good opportunity.
"I've learned so much. I've got my foot in the door for nursing and I know what I want to do for my career. I recommend a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship to anyone."
After completing her Higher School Certificate at the end of this year, Libby plans to work as an AIN during her gap year before heading to university to study a Bachelor of Nursing to become a registered nurse.
"I remember going up to the hospital with my mum when I was younger ... I've always loved the idea of caring for people when they need it the most," Libby said.
"My family are really supportive of me. They were at the awards with me. It was surreal for all of us I think.
"To win it was so exciting. I'm really looking forward to the future and working in the healthcare industry."
